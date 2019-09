Leeds United's Under-23s travel to Hull City on Friday afternoon as they take on the Tigers at the KCOM stadium in Professional Development League action - follow all the latest below.

United travel to East Yorkshire to take on City as they look to continue their unbeaten start to their PDL national title defence. Luke Ayling is set to feature as he steps up his comeback from a long-term ankle injury. Follow all the latest from the KCOM with our live blog below: