Leeds United Under-23s - preview: Whites face Newcastle United showdown in Premier League Cup final four

Leeds United's Under-23s take on Newcastle United this evening in the semi-finals of the Premier League Cup at a sold out Nethermoor Park.

The Whites play host to the Magpies in the final four of the cup competition at Guiseley with kick-off set for 7pm.

United have already faced their Premier League 2 counterparts twice this season after the pair were pitted together in Group G.

Carlos Corberan's side fell to a 2-0 defeat away from home before securing passage into the knockout stages with a 3-1 victory.

United's Professional Development League North winners defeated Fulham in the round of 16 with a dramatic penalty shootout victory before a 3-1 quarter-final win at Burnley sealed their spot in the semi-finals.

Newcastle saw off Reading and Derby County to reach the latter stages of the competition.

Guiseley have advised that there will be no sales on the day of the match with Nethermoor Park sold to capacity already.

Gates will open at 5:30pm with fans recommended to turn up early to avoid congestion at the turnstiles.

Can't make it to Nethermoor? We'll have LIVE coverage from Guiseley over on our dedicated Leeds United section.