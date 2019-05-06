Leeds United Under-23s - preview: Whites aiming for PDL glory as Birmingham City visit Elland Road

Have your say

Leeds United's Under-23s face the biggest game of their campaign this afternoon as Birmingham City visit Elland Road in the Professional Development League national final.

The Whites are aiming for PDL glory and bragging rights when the Blues head to LS11 for the 12:30 kick-off.

United will be crowned national champions should they be victorious in the one-off clash, with extra-time and penalties in play if required.

Carlos Corberan's side wrapped up the PDL North title with room to spare which set-up a play-off semi-final clash with southern runners-up Coventry City.

Leeds saw off the Sky Blues in dramatic circumstances with a 3-2 victory as Kun Temenuzhkov struck in extra-time to seal a spot in the final.

Birmingham, who finished second behind United in the north, made light word of Ipswich Town as they ran out 3-0 winners to earn their shot at the PDL title.

United are yet to beat their counterparts this season having fallen to a 3-0 defeat at Thorp Arch before a 96th minute Izzy Brown goal earned a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture.

The Whites welcome the Blues to Elland Road on Monday lunchtime with free entry for any supporters wishing to attend.