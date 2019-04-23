Leeds United Under-23s LIVE: Whites trail Newcastle United in Premier League Cup semi-final showdown Leeds United Under-23s head coach Carlos Corberan. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Leeds United's Under-23s take on Newcastle United in the semi-finals of the Premier League Cup - follow our LIVE matchday blog here from Nethermoor Park. Please refresh the page for updates. Pablo Hernandez's tears, benching Kalvin Phillips and can Leeds United recover to have ultimate last laugh? The Final Word