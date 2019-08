Leeds United's Under-23s take on Millwall in the Professional Development League on Monday afternoon - follow all the latest from Thorp Arch below.

Carlos Corberan's outfit will begin the defence of their national PDL title at home to the Lions. Leeds have a wealth of options to choose from following a busy summer of recruitment at development level, with a number of Under-18s also set to make the step up. We'll have all the Whites training ground below: