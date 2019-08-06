Leeds United Under 18s welcome Charlton in season opener, full fixtures revealed

Have your say

Leeds United Under 18s will welcome Charlton Athletic to Thorp Arch for their first game of the season.

The youngsters kick off their campaign at home on Saturday 10th August at 11am.

Colchester United provide the opposition for the first away game of the season a week later, before Coventry City's visit on 24th August.

Fixtures in full...

Sat Aug 10 Charlton Athletic H Thorp Arch (11am)

Sat Aug 17 Colchester United A Florence Park (11am)

Sat Aug 24 Coventry City H Thorp Arch (11.30am)

Sat Aug 31 Queens Park Rangers A Heston Sports Ground (10:30am)

Sat Sep 14 Cardiff City A Leckwith International Stadium (10:30am)

Sat Sep 21 Nottingham Forest A Wilford Lane Training Ground (11:30am)

Sat Sep 28 Sheffield United H Thorp Arch (11am)

Sat Oct 5 Barnsley A Barnsley Academy (11am)

Sat Oct 12 Wigan Athletic H Thorp Arch (11am)

Sat Oct 19 Sheffield Wednesday A Middlewood Training Ground (11am)

Sat Oct 26 Bolton Wanderers A Eddie Davis Academy (11am)

Sat Nov 2 Birmingham H Thorp Arch (11:30am)

Sat Nov 16 Hull City H Thorp Arch (11am)

Sat Nov 23 Crewe Alexandra A Alexandra Park (11am)

Sat Nov 30 Burnley H Thorp Arch (11am)

Sat Dec 7 Nottingham Forest H Thorp Arch (11:30am)

Sat Jan 4 Sheffield United A Sheffield United Academy (11am)

Sat Jan 11 Barnsley H Thorp Arch (11am)

Sat Jan 25 Wigan Athletic (A) Christopher Park Training Ground (11am)

Sat Feb 1 Sheffield Wednesday H Thorp Arch (11am)

Sat Feb 8 Bolton Wanderers H Thorp Arch (11am)

Sat Feb 15 Birmingham City A Trillion Trophy Training Centre (11:30am)

Sat Feb 22 Crewe Alexandra H Thorp Arch (11am)

Sat Feb 29 Hull City A Bishop Burton (11am)

Sat Mar 14 Burnley A Barnfield Training Centre (11am)

Sat Mar 21 Bristol City A SGS Wise Campus (11am)

Sat Mar 28 Ipswich Town H Thorp Arch (1pm)

Sat Apr 4 Watford A UCL Sports Ground (10:30am)

Sat Apr 18 Crystal Palace H Thorp Arch (11am)

Sat Apr 25 Millwall A Millwall Academy (10:30am)