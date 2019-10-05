Leeds United travel to Millwall with history against them - but Marcelo Bielsa says The Den is no excuse

Leeds United’s recent record on their travels to Bermondsey makes difficult reading for anyone of a Whites persuasion.

United last left Millwall victorious in March 2012, when the goalscorer was Ross McCormack and the manager Neil Warnock.

Warnock tried and failed again just six months later, before Brian McDermott, Dave Hockaday and Thomas Christiansen all saw their United sides defeated at the Den.

From Leeds’ last five visits to south east London they have acquired just a single point – a record Marcelo Bielsa, the fourth head coach since Warnock’s victory, is looking to put right this afternoon.

It was the 64-year-old who masterminded that point in this very fixture last season, as he saw his side bag a 1-1 draw in dramatic fashion.

Manchester City loanee Jack Harrison struck his first goal for the club as time expired to spark wild celebrations in the capital.

Another sold out stadium is expected this afternoon, with an atmosphere to match in a fixture that carries an added edge for the locals.

United have failed to deal with that edge in recent visits, but Bielsa refuses to acknowledge that as an excuse for his side not to be at their best this weekend.

“In every stadium you have a different atmosphere but it is not this fact that allows you to win,” said Bielsa.

“Even if the match from last season and Saturday’s match can be a little bit similar, the most important thing is going to be a match that is very difficult.

“It will be a tough match.

“As you have seen, every match with more quality or less quality in the player of the opponent, always you have a big chance, this match is going to be hard.”

History suggests Bielsa is right. It will be hard.

West Brom head coach Slaven Bilic spoke in midweek about how the Elland Road crowd gave the Whites an added advantage in their 1-0 victory over the Baggies.

That is something which Leeds have failed to deal when the boot has been on the other foot during their trips south. “They’re a good crowd,” Bilic admitted, “a very aggressive crowd, one of the most aggressive, they put pressure on the referee.

“This is Leeds, it’s Elland Road, it’s not easy to not come under that influence, it affects you.”

The Den has a similar hold it seems whenever the Whites roll into town.

Millwall, though, are a slightly different beast this time following the departure of head coach Neil Harris, a man who holds legendary status at the club.

The 42-year-old resigned from his position on Thursday following a seven-game winless run, bringing an end to a four-year spell in charge at the club.

The Lions sit 18th in the table, five points from the relegation zone while Leeds are chasing top spot in the Championship with six wins from 10 outings.

Two clubs with very different aims and in very different places this season, though the Den always seems to level the playing field.