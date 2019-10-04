Leeds United to open fifth club store in city

Have your say

A fifth Leeds United club store is set to open in the city before Christmas.

Eagle-eyed shoppers spotted a unit in the White Rose shopping centre with club branding and a 'coming soon' sign in the window.

A club spokesman confirmed it would be the fifth store in Leeds, adding to outlets at Elland Road, Merrion Centre, Trinity Leeds and Leeds Bradford Airport.

It is hoped the White Rose shop will be open for November.

The club has a wide range of centenary merchandise available to mark its 100th year.