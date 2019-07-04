Leeds United to make Italy trip as Cagliari pre-season fixture is confirmed

Leeds United will make the trip to face Italian side Cagliari on the final weekend of pre-season ahead of the 2019/20 Championship campaign.

United will travel to the Sardegna Arena on July 27 to face the Serie A outfit in what is set to be their final fixture before the new season.

Leeds begin their assault on the second tier a week later on August 3 at Bristol City as Marcelo Bielsa's men begin their search for Premier League football once again.

United started their pre-season preparations last week as the senior side returned to Thorp Arch following the short summer break.

The Whites will travel to face local sides York City and Guiseley on July 10 and 11, before flying to Australia to take on arch rivals Manchester United in Perth on July 17.

Leeds will also face Western Sydney Wanderers during their time down under as the A-League side lift the curtain on their new Bankwest stadium.

United traditionally host a final pre-season fixture at Elland Road before the season gets into full swing, though there has been no conformation of one thus far.

Former United chairman Massimo Cellino has links to the club having previously owned the Italian outfit before his acquisition of the Whites. The 62-year-old, though, now owns fellow Serie A side Brescia following their promotion last term.

Leeds United's pre-season schedule in full:



Wednesday 10th July 2019: York City v Leeds United, Bootham Crescent (7:00pm)



Thursday 11th July 2019: Guiseley v Leeds United, Nethermoor Park (7:45pm)



Wednesday 17th July 2019: Manchester United v Leeds United, Optus Stadium, Perth (7:00pm local/12:00pm BST)



Saturday 20th July 2019: Western Sydney Wanderers v Leeds United, Bankwest Stadium, Sydney (7:00pm local/10:00am BST)



Saturday 27th July 2019: Cagliari Calcio v Leeds United, Sardegna Arena, Sardinia (8:30pm local/7:30pm BST)