Leeds United to impose life bans on supporters caught throwing objects at Elland Road

Leeds United have vowed to ban for life supporters caught throwing missiles at Elland Road with the club under investigation by the Football Association.

United will employ new CCTV and camera facilities during today’s game against Aston Villa following two separate incidents of objects being aimed at opposition players in the past month.

The FA launched an investigation after Leeds’ 3-2 win over Millwall on March 30 and the governing body wrote to the club for another explanation this week after coins were thrown at Wigan Athletic players on Good Friday.

Leeds are at risk of disciplinary sanctions and chief executive Angus Kinnear described the ongoing investigation as “extremely serious”.

Writing in today’s programme, Kinnear said: “It is unfortunate that I am forced to mention that the Wigan Athletic game was again marred by a number of missiles being thrown onto the pitch.

“Despite our best efforts to prevent it, the matter has now been escalated within the FA and is extremely serious.

“Throwing coins at opposition players is a cowardly act, not befitting of our great club and embarrassing to the rest of our supporter base who are undoubtedly the best in the county.

“We will be employing hand-held cameras and new CCTV from today and culprits will be identified and banned for life.”