Leeds United to host Champions League fan event as part of centenary celebrations

Leeds United will host a special fan event which aims to reunite a number of players from the club's 2001 Champions League squad.

The one-off evening is being held as part of the Whites continued centenary celebrations with a number of other events planned throughout the season.

United kicked off their hundredth year with a pre-season tour Down Under to Australia where they took part in marquee fixtures against rivals Manchester United in Perth and Western Sydney Wanderers at the opening of their brand new Bankwest stadium.

The club will also aim to bring together members of the 2001 Champions League squad that reached the semi-finals of the competition around the turn of the century.

United defeated the likes of AC Milan, Lazio and Deportivo La Caruna as they reached the final four of the competition 18 years ago.

La Liga side Valencia proved to be a step to far, though, as the Whites fell agonisingly short of the Champions League final with a 3-0 defeat over two legs.

Former Leeds captain and cult hero Lucas Radebe, midfielder Olivier Dacourt, goalkeeper Nigel Martyn and defender Dominic Matteo are already confirmed guests alongside ex-head coach Simon Grayson.

LUTV presenters Rich Williams and Emma Jones will host the evening with a number of further guests set to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The event will take place at The View Marquee at The 6 Acres in Bradford on Friday, November 29 - with Marcelo Bielsa's side scheduled to host Middlesbrough at Elland Road in the Championship the following day.

Whites fans will have the opportunity to meet their heroes at a pre-event meet and greet and champagne reception ahead of an evening meal and Q&A session.

Platinum and Gold packages for the night also include a professional photograph with the star-studded line-up along with preferential seating.

Packages start at £70 for Platinum, £45 for Gold and £25 for Silver with limited tickets remaining for fans who wish to attend.

There will also be an auction throughout the evening along with other added entertainment.

Tickets can now be purchased online at www.sjdsports.com or by contacting the Ticket Office on 07957439307 (Reduced Booking Fees).