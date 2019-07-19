Leeds United to come under attack from Western Sydney Wanderers in hands of former German international

MARKUS BABBEL'S Western Sydney Wanderers will unleash an attacking style of exciting football on Leeds United in Saturday's pre-season friendly in Sydney (kick-off 10am BST).

Former Bayern Munich and Liverpool defender and German international Babbel is approaching his second season in charge of the Australian A-League outfit who take on Leeds in Sydney this weekend for the last game of United's Australian tour.

The contest also marks a return home for Wanderers who will take in their first fixture back at Bankwest Stadium having experienced three years of playing home clashes at other venues.

Wanderers finished only eighth of the ten teams in the A-League last season but the club have had an overhaul during the summer and forward Mitchell Duke is expecting his men to attack Leeds from the off.

"He (Babbel) is going to have a very attacking style of play, I think it's going to be very exciting to watch," said Duke.

"We've had a few pre-season games already and some of the combination play is starting to come through.

"It's been a hard few years for the club, for the players and the fans.

"It was kind of like playing an away game every single game, so to have a permanent home now again is going to be a massive boost for the club and the players for sure.

"I've had so many messages from fans who say they can't wait to be back here and create the atmosphere they used to have.

"I know we haven't had that much success as a club the last few years, so a result against Leeds would be a massive step forward for us."