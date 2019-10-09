Leeds United tipped to make bold call on ex-star James Milner, Whites handed major injury boost - Championship gossip

With the international break now under way, Championship clubs will be taking a well-earned breather, as England look to secure their place at next summer's Euro 2020 via the qualification process. Given Leeds United's hectic style of play under manager Marcelo Bielsa, those not on international duty will certainly be glad of a breather, and will be ready to hit the ground running again next weekend.

After the break, the Whites face Birmingham City at Elland Road, which will provide them with an excellent opportunity to return to winning ways, and push their way back to the top of the table. In the meantime, click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

Stoke City ace James McClean looks set to make a speedy return to first team action after the international break, following concerns over a back injury that saw him miss last weekend's victory over Swansea City. (Stoke Sentinel)

Hull City midfielder Markus Henriksen, who was hotly-tipped to leave the club over the summer, is said to have rejected a new contract with the Tigers, and could be set to leave in January. (The 72)

Barnsley's academy manager Bobby Hassell is the bookies' current favourite to be Daniel Stendel's successor at the club, while Stendel himself has been tipped to take the vacant Sunderland job. (Sky Bet)

West Ham United are said to be considering selling striker Jordan Hugill in the next transfer window. He's been in solid form on loan for QPR this season, and his contract expires next summer. (HITC)

Football pundit Darren Bent has claimed Marcelo Bielsa would welcome Liverpool's James Milner back to Leeds United with open arms, and could give him the captain's armband should he return next summer. (Football Insider)

West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic has suggested that the club's squad overhaul has been imperative to their strong start to the season, as the Baggies looked to slash their wage bill over the last two campaigns. (Sport Witness)

Cardiff City's Jazz Richards is closing in on a return to full fitness, after missing all 11 matches of the campaign because of an injury picked up in pre-season. (Football League World)

Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet has hinted that Owls boss Garry Monk could look to poach his former club's staff, amid suggestions that James Beattie and Ryan Needs could join him at Hillsborough. (Birmingham Mail)