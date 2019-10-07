Leeds United tipped to land Premier League star next summer, Whites target eyed by rival club - Championship gossip

A 2-1 loss to Millwall was far from the ideal way for Leeds United to head into the break, but they remain just two points off the top of the division in a densely packed league table. While international duty takes centre stage, second tier managers will be hard at work in the background, preparing for the league action to resume later in the month. Click and scroll through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

1. Wigan join race for Scandinavian wonderkid Wigan are apparently taking on the likes of Manchester City in the pursuit of Norwegian teenager Filip Moller Delaveris, who has been turning heads in his native land with top tier side Odds BK. (Football League World)

2. Boro target Scotland international Middlesbrough could be looking to land Kilmarnock star Stephen O'Donnell, whose contract expires at the end of the current campaign. He's been capped 11 time at senior level for Scotland. (Daily Record)

3. Top tier interest grows in Preston defender A host of Premier League sides are said to be plotting a move for Preston North End's 10m-rated defender Ben Davies, who has been a rock at the back for his side this season. (The Sun)

4. Terriers target Nigerian goal machine Huddersfield Town are said to be jostling with Serie A side Sampdoria for Nigerian striker Emeka Eze, who has lit up the Turkish top tier with four goals in five matches so far this season on loan with Adanasport. (Sport Witness)

