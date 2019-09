On top of that, there's the rather important matter of two big clubs still hunting for a new manager - a process they'll want to wrap up sooner rather than later. Click and scroll through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

1. Ex-Blades boss new front-runner for Terriers job Former Hull City and Sheffield United manager Nigel Adkins has emerged as the new, 1/2 odds-on favourite for the Huddersfield Town job, as the Terriers move closer to appointing a new manager. (Sky Bet)

2. Spurs plot fresh raid for Fulham youngster Fulham youngster Steven Sessegnon is believed to be a target for Spurs, who signed his twin brother, Ryan, for 25m on deadline day in the summer transfer window. (The Sun)

3. Baggies boss given double fitness boost West Bromwich Albion are hopeful of welcoming both Kieran Gibbs and Conor Townsend back to the side after the international break, with manager Slaven Bilic confirming they're close to full fitness. (Birmingham Mail)

4. Owls target's compensation fee revealed Sheffield Wednesday are likely to have to fork out 1m if they're to acquire the services of Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley - a fee which Huddersfield Town met before the manager rejected them. (Daily Mail)

