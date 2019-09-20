Championship

Leeds United tipped for huge new kit deal, Whites' scouts attend Champions League clash - Championship gossip

The weekend is almost upon us, which means just one thing: football. The Championship will be back for another round of enthralling action, as second tier sides look to push on and get some more precious points on the table.

While there's been a fair few free agent deals going through, transfer activity will be limited until January. However, the rumours mill is still churning away, as the 2019/20 season begins to gain momentum. Click and scroll through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.

Liverpool's former chief executive Rick Parry is set to be named as the new chairman of the English Football League, and will be recommended to divisions' clubs at a meeting next week. (The Times)

1. Ex-Reds chief set for key role

Queens Park Rangers starlet Ilias Chair has put pen to paper on a new three year deal with the west London outfit, following intense speculation over a potential move away. (BBC Football)

2. Hoops tie down Moroccan ace

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has admitted that he's missing Aron Gunnarsson's dressing room influence at the club, following his exit to Qatari club Al-Arabi over the summer. (Wales Online)

3. Warnock bemoan Iceland star's exit

Former Derby County player Craig Ramage has urged Rams boss Phillip Cocu to build his side around striker Jack Marriott, amid the club's sluggish start to the new season. (Derby Telegraph)

4. Rams urged to focus on striker

