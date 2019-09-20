Leeds United tipped for huge new kit deal, Whites' scouts attend Champions League clash - Championship gossip

While there's been a fair few free agent deals going through, transfer activity will be limited until January. However, the rumours mill is still churning away, as the 2019/20 season begins to gain momentum. Click and scroll through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.

1. Ex-Reds chief set for key role Liverpool's former chief executive Rick Parry is set to be named as the new chairman of the English Football League, and will be recommended to divisions' clubs at a meeting next week. (The Times) Getty Buy a Photo

2. Hoops tie down Moroccan ace Queens Park Rangers starlet Ilias Chair has put pen to paper on a new three year deal with the west London outfit, following intense speculation over a potential move away. (BBC Football) Getty Buy a Photo

3. Warnock bemoan Iceland star's exit Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has admitted that he's missing Aron Gunnarsson's dressing room influence at the club, following his exit to Qatari club Al-Arabi over the summer. (Wales Online) Getty Buy a Photo

4. Rams urged to focus on striker Former Derby County player Craig Ramage has urged Rams boss Phillip Cocu to build his side around striker Jack Marriott, amid the club's sluggish start to the new season. (Derby Telegraph) Getty Buy a Photo

View more