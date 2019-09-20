Leeds United tipped for huge new kit deal, Whites' scouts attend Champions League clash - Championship gossip
The weekend is almost upon us, which means just one thing: football. The Championship will be back for another round of enthralling action, as second tier sides look to push on and get some more precious points on the table.
While there's been a fair few free agent deals going through, transfer activity will be limited until January. However, the rumours mill is still churning away, as the 2019/20 season begins to gain momentum. Click and scroll through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.
1. Ex-Reds chief set for key role
Liverpool's former chief executive Rick Parry is set to be named as the new chairman of the English Football League, and will be recommended to divisions' clubs at a meeting next week. (The Times)