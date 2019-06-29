Leeds United: The latest transfer rumours round-up including Helder Costa and Jake Clarke-Salter

Transfer gossip surrounding Leeds United is beginning hot up and here we take you through the latest rumours.

We start with two potential outgoings - with one more definitive than the other.

According to various reports, Jack Clarke, will finalise his transfer to Tottenham Hotspur in a fee reported to be in the region of £12million.

The 19-year-old, who has just over 800 minutes of senior football under his belt, has reportedly put pen to paper on a five-year deal worth £10m.

An announcement is expected early next week, where he will depart Leeds having scoring twice in 25 appearances in his breakthrough season.

While Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa has sanctioned an exit for Clarke, Kalvin Phillips is not someone he wants to lose.

Reports from Football Insider on Saturday morning claim Leeds have offered Phillips a new contract after Aston Villa made an approach this week.

The report believes Villa will come back and table an offer of over £13m, hence United's eagerness to nail the midfielder down to a fresh deal.

Leeds can also be boosted by the fact Phillips wants to remain at Elland Road, though it is claimed he wants terms to "reflect his significance to the team".

A somewhat new name to appear on Friday was Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter - soon to be under the management of Frank Lampard.

Reported by multiple national media outlets, the 21-year-old, out of blue, is said to be on the radar of Leeds. And of course, there was a link to Lampard and Spygate.

Apparently, Bielsa fears Lampard's impending arrival at Stamford Bridge will bring an end to any possible loan deal as a way of seeking revenge for Spygate.

Clarke-Salter is currently preparing to join up with Lampard and his Blues squad having captained England under-21s in a disappointing European Championship group stage exit.

And last but not least, a player every Leeds United fan are desperate to see at Elland Road for the upcoming season - Helder Costa.

The YEP first reported Bielsa's interest in the Wolves winger a few weeks ago and now fresh speculations says the Portuguese man is open to dropping down to the Championship.

A loan fee mentioned is £2million-plus, which the two clubs remain in talks over, with some issues still be ironed out.

The report says the Molineux-based club want to include an option to buy clause and Leeds are willing to pay a major sum for Costa - perhaps helped by Clarke's sale.