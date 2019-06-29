Championship rumours

Leeds United target wants Elland Road switch, West Brom near double swoop, Nottingham Forest chase midfielder as Hull edge closer to Celtic starlet signing; Championship rumours

Here are all the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

1. Barnsley open talks over double Leeds swoop

Barnsley have now opened talks with Leeds United over duo Mallik Wilks and Aapo Halme, with early indications suggesting they will be allowed to leave. (Football Insider)

Barnsley have now opened talks with Leeds United over duo Mallik Wilks and Aapo Halme, with early indications suggesting they will be allowed to leave. (Football Insider)
2. Tottenham eye TWO Sessegnons

Tottenham are holding fresh talks this week in hope they can secure a double deal for Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon AND his twin brother Steven. (Football Insider)

Tottenham are holding fresh talks this week in hope they can secure a double deal for Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon AND his twin brother Steven. (Football Insider)
3. Reading re-open Ejaria talks

Reading have begun talks to sign Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria ahead of another loan deal at the Madjeski Stadium. (Football Insider)

Reading have begun talks to sign Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria ahead of another loan deal at the Madjeski Stadium. (Football Insider)
4. Leicester win Justin race

Leicester City have beaten Aston Vila and Stoke City in the race to sign Luton Town right James Justin with a 6m fee plus adds-on agreed. (Daily Mail)

Leicester City have beaten Aston Vila and Stoke City in the race to sign Luton Town right James Justin with a 6m fee plus adds-on agreed. (Daily Mail)
