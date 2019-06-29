Leeds United target wants Elland Road switch, West Brom near double swoop, Nottingham Forest chase midfielder as Hull edge closer to Celtic starlet signing; Championship rumours Here are all the latest Championship rumours from around the web: Scroll and click through the pages to see who is linked with who: 1. Barnsley open talks over double Leeds swoop Barnsley have now opened talks with Leeds United over duo Mallik Wilks and Aapo Halme, with early indications suggesting they will be allowed to leave. (Football Insider) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Tottenham eye TWO Sessegnons Tottenham are holding fresh talks this week in hope they can secure a double deal for Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon AND his twin brother Steven. (Football Insider) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Reading re-open Ejaria talks Reading have begun talks to sign Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria ahead of another loan deal at the Madjeski Stadium. (Football Insider) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Leicester win Justin race Leicester City have beaten Aston Vila and Stoke City in the race to sign Luton Town right James Justin with a 6m fee plus adds-on agreed. (Daily Mail) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4