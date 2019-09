A number of second tier sides could be set to sell and loan players, as they look to trim their squads ahead of the international break. Click through the gallery to see all the latest rumours from the Championship...

1. Royals youngsters set for loan spell in Belgium Reading striker Tom Holmes looks set to join Belgian outfit KSV Roeselare on loan until the end of the season, as the Royal look to trim their wealth of striking options. (Get Reading)

2. Owls boss remains coy on future Sheffield Wednesday's interim manager Lee Bullen is set for talks with the club over his future, but has remained tight-lipped over his chances of keeping the job permanently. (Sheffield Star)

3. Rams boss lets rip at struggling side Derby County manager Phillip Cocu tore into his side following their 3-0 loss to Brentford last weekend, branding the struggling Rams as 'arrogant' in their approach. (BBC Sport)

4. Terriers cash in on winger Serbian side Red Star Belgrade have completed the signing of Huddersfield Town winger Rajiv van La Parra, who made 93 appearances for the Terriers during a four year spell. (BBC Sport)

