Leeds United target Helder Costa's very best goals and assists for Wolves

Marcelo Bielsa is vying for the signature of Helder Costa - and this video shows exactly why.

It has been no secret that the Argentine is desperate to bring the Wolves winger to Elland Road with Leeds set to be a wideman short when Jack Clarke's exit is confirmed.

And it is fair to say the potential arrival of Costa would prove shrewd business from Bielsa given Costa was one of the driving forces behind Wolves' Championship promotion in 2017/18.

In that title-winning campaign for the Molineux-based club, the Portuguese star netted five times - including one against Leeds (of course)- and provided six assists.

Showcasing his popularity among the Wolves fans as well as capturing his best goals and assists, if this video has anything to go by, Leeds fans have every right to get excited.

While no deal is imminent, should we ever see Costa pose for *that* scarf photo, Bielsa will be collecting a very important piece of the desired Premier League jigsaw.