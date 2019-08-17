Leeds United - talking points: Patrick Bamford, Jack Harrison, 10-man Wigan and hello Pontus

Leeds United secured a 2-0 victory over 10-man Wigan Athletic on Saturday afternoon in the Championship - but what were some of the key talking points from the DW stadium?

Bam... Bam... Bamford

Three in three is a good way to answer your critics.

A goal at Bristol City followed by a blank against Nottingham Forest saw doubts creep in over Bamford's ability to lead the line after a number of wasted chances at Elland Road last week.

The 25-year-old, though, bagged a brace against Wigan on Saturday with two goals any number nine across the game would've been proud of.

Bamford put in a strong shift, and perhaps his hard work was encapsulated in a brief moment in the second half as he charged 30-yards to close down the Wigan defence and win a throw-in for the Whites - much to the appreciation of the travelling fans.

Goals breed confidence, and they certainly quieten the dissenting voices.

10-man Wigan (here we go again)

When Joe Williams saw red in the 21st minute, Leeds fans up and down the country will have had immediate flashbacks.

It's only been four months since the damaging blow the Latics inflicted which ultimately led to the Whites missing out on automatic promotion last term.

Wigan went down to 10 men that day at Elland Road, but this time United weren't to be undone as they turned in a classy performance under pressure with that day fresh in the memory.

An omen? We'll have to wait and see. But Leeds have started as they mean to go on once again.

Harrison dazzles

Jack Harrison appears to have returned over the summer with a point to prove from Manchester City.

A mixed first term at the club saw fans split over him rejoining the Thorp Arch ranks, but Bielsa insisted that another season would see Leeds reap the rewards of the winger's development - it seems he was right.

The 22-year-old put in another dazzling display at the DW stadium as Nathan Byrne struggled to comprehend which way he would jink and turn next. He first touch was phenomenal. And his skill was there for all to see.

An 8/10 in the player ratings, the only thing missing was a goal.

Brentford up next - hello Pontus

Another quick turnaround sees the return of a familiar face to Elland Road on Wednesday.

Brentford make the trip to West Yorkshire, with Pontus Jansson set to face the Whites for the first time since his controversial departure in the summer.

Leeds will be looking to continue an unbeaten start to the season, with Marcelo Bielsa's men sitting top of the Championship table after three games.