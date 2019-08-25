Leeds United - talking points: Marcelo Bielsa's fluidity, exorcising demons, Kiko Casilla's impressive stat and Stoke City part two

Leeds United secured an impressive 3-0 victory over Stoke City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon - but what were some of the key talking points? Let's take a look.

As fluid as Leeds have been under Bielsa?

Two full-backs getting on the scoresheet tells you everything you need to know about Marcelo Bielsa's commitment to attacking football.

Leeds, though, set up differently on Saturday to match Stoke's six changes as Nathan Jones looked for a reaction following defeat to Preston in midweek.

Pablo Hernandez moved into a more central role with Kalvin Phillips stepping into midfield when Leeds were in possession but dropping into a back three without the ball.

The changes saw Gjanni Alioski and Stuart Dallas play as more advanced wing-backs while Jack Harrison moved in and out of the second striker role in a bid to support Patrick Bamford.

Bielsa explained afterwards it was an attempt to fill the gaps where the Potters were attacking, with a number of his players moving across differing formations in a bid to combat the hosts.

"(Stuart) Dallas played more on the (right) side," he said.

"(Mateusz) Klich played further back and Pablo took more central positions.

"(Jack) Harrison supported (Gjanni) Alioski on the left-side. Kalvin (Phillips) more in the back than usual and Adam (Forshaw) did less attacks than he usually had to do in the games.

"We always have to try to have six players to attack. We have four players ready to defend. Then we put our players when we are in defence, where the opponent put their players to attack.

"We avoid to defend spaces where there isn't any opponent, then it takes a different shape in each game depending on this. But in the end every player is making his function."

Kiko Casilla - the trend that 'keeps' on happening

For a fourth league game in a row Kiko Casilla completed more passes than any opposition player.

The Spaniard made 28 successful passes at the bet365 stadium, which continued the trend from Nottingham Forest, Wigan Athletic and Brentford.

Casilla has been a key part of United's start to the campaign having picked up four clean sheets in all competitions, but also provides a much needed outlet at the back with his feet.

He has also only conceded just twice this term, with United boasting the best defensive record in the Championship.

Ben White goes from strength to strength

A big part of that strong record has been the form of loanee Ben White.

Liam Cooper dropped out of the line-up through injury leaving White to form a partnership with Gaetano Berardi in defence.

White has taken everything he has faced in his stride so far, but his display at Stoke was perhaps his most impressive performance to date.

A number of interceptions, tackles and driving runs set United on their way to a resounding victory in Staffordshire.

His composure under pressure, though, is perhaps his biggest asset. Where others may panic, the 21-year-old has shown the presence to stick to Bielsa's footballing ways - something we were promised.

It is certainly risk/reward football. But he looks to be quite the find by sporting director Victor Orta.

Magical Pablo

After a disappointing showing against Brentford in midweek Pablo Hernandez showed his class at Stoke.

A difficult start came and went before a magical defence-splitting pass allowed Stuart Dallas to open the scoring on the stroke of half-time.

The Spaniard had a hand in all three goals, as he fed in Patrick Bamford before Gjanni Alioski's strike after half-time.

Hernandez also played another inch-perfect ball for the third as he took out the City defence in one fell swoop in the build-up to Bamford's goal.

Even when he's not quite at the races he still produces the goods. Pablo being Pablo.

Exorcising demons

Wigan, Brentford and now Stoke City. Leeds are making a habit of exorcising some demons from last season.

All three hit United with damaging defeats last term as their bid for promotion faltered down the stretch, and United keep on exacting revenge as they settle some scores on the pitch.

No hangover?

Marcelo Bielsa was asked earlier this week about whether his side had displayed good mental strength this season to comeback from May's play-off defeat in unbeaten fashion.

United have begun the campaign in stunning form having won five and drawn once in their opening six games across all competitions.

The Argentine, though, says he will only find out the real strength of character when adversity strikes for the first time this season.

Leeds have certainly started with purpose and have passed every test in front of them so far with only Nottingham Forest taking points from Bielsa's grasp this campaign.

Stoke part ii - with changes expected

The Potters will again face Leeds this week as the pair were pitted against each other in the second round of the League Cup.

This time, though, the venue will be Elland Road with Marcelo Bielsa conceding he will make a number of changes to his side.

United are expected to name a similar line-up to the one that defeated Salford City earlier this month.

Eddie Nketiah, Jamie Shackleton and Helder Costa could see action while goalkeeper Illan Meslier may be handed his Whites debut.