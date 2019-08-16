Leeds United take strong recent record into clash at Wigan Athletic

LEEDS United take on Wigan Athletic tomorrow in the third game of the 2019/20 Championship season at the DW Stadium.

The two teams have met five times in the last 13 years at the DW Stadium. Leeds have only lost once in those five games. Here we take a look at the past five meetings in some more detail.

Wigan Athletic 1 Leeds United 2 (Championship) – Sunday, November 4, 2018

When the two sides met in November of the 2018/19 season, Leeds United recovered from one goal down to beat Wigan 2-1 at the DW Stadium.

A stunning free-kick from Reece James put Wigan 1-0 up after six minutes. However, the lead didn't last long as Pablo Hernandez turned the ball in from close range three minutes later. In the 46th minute Kemar Roofe capitalised on a defensive mix-up allowing him to simply walk the ball into the net.

Leeds United returned to the top of the Championship on goal difference following this game.

Wigan Athletic 1 Leeds United 1 (Championship) – Sunday, May 7, 2017

The two sides met on the final day of the 2016/17 season and Leeds United, managed by Garry Monk, were held to a 1-1 draw by an already-relegated Wigan at the DW Stadium.

Wigan took the lead in the sixth minute as Ryan Tunnicliffe, on-loan from Fulham, rounded Rob Green to score his first goal in 19 months. Leeds got back on level terms following a Chris Wood penalty, his 30th goal of the season, in the 50th Leeds ended the season in seventh place, five points outside the play-off places, whilst Wigan were relegated, finishing in 23rd place.

Wigan Athletic 0 Leeds United 1 (Championship) – Saturday, March 7, 2015

When Leeds travelled to the DW Stadium in 2015, Wigan were struggling down in the relegation zone whilst Leeds were sitting in mid-table.

United took the lead in the 51st minute as Alex Mowatt scored from the edge of the box. Following the strike, Leeds withstood heavy pressure from the hosts but Neil Redfearn's team managed to hold on to their 1-0 lead.

This win was the Whites' seventh league win since Christmas, moving them up the table and further from the relegation zone, which they were just one point above at the beginning of 2015.

Wigan Athletic 1 Leeds United 0 (Championship) – Saturday, April 5, 2014

An out-of-form Leeds suffered their seventh defeat in eight games at the DW Stadium when they took on Wigan in 2014.

Martyn Waghorn slotted the ball past Jack Butland in goal with a low finish from the edge of the area. The 33rd minute goal was enough to secure Latics the three points and help them in their pursuit of play-off football.

Wigan Athletic 1 Leeds United 1 (FA Cup third round) – Saturday, January 7, 2006

Wigan took the lead thanks to a David Connolly goal in the 47th minute but with two minutes to go Rob Hulse fired home from eight yards to give United a second chance at beating their Premier League opponents in a replay.

Wigan went on to claim their place in the fourth round after a dramatic 4-2 penalty shoot-out after the game had finished 3-3 after extra-time.