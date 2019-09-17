Leeds United Supporter's Trust pay tribute to super fan behind 'WACCOE' account

Have your say

The Leeds United Supporter's Trust have paid tribute to super fan Simon Stevens after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

The well-known supporter ran the Twitter account WACCOE, which had over 17 thousand followers.

Simon, a lifelong supporter, travelled with the South Wales Whites supporter's branch to watch his beloved Leeds United.

Susan Smith, Simon's friend, said on Twitter today: "This is one of the hardest tweets I have had to write.

"A week ago, one of our own went missing, after a few days it was decided to go to the police.

"Due to data protection, wasn't told much, but after a few calls to them,they decided yesterday to say what happened.

"On 09\09\19 a lovely person, with a heart of gold, suffered a cardiac arrest & devastated to say passed away.

"For 30 years he has travelled home and away with South Wales Whites, everyone that knew him personally, knew him as Simon Stevens, but to everyone on here he was known as Waccoe.

"Rest In Peace my dear friend, thoughts to your Mum, never ever forgotten, forever in my heart."

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Susan added: "He was a special friend and he will be missed more than words can say."

Josh Cawthorne, a spokesman for the Leeds United Supporter's Trust, said: "The board are incredibly saddened by the news of Simon’s passing.

"He was an incredibly active member of the Leeds United community, and will be sorely missed.

"We would like to extend our condolences to Simon’s family and close friends."

On Twitter, fans paid tribute to "exceptionally kind" Simon.

One said: "Shocked and saddened don't describe how I feel.

"@WACCOE kept me entertained for the last few years and I'll miss him hugely."

Another fan added: "So so sorry to hear this, he was always exceptionally kind in every interaction I had with him.

"Rest in peace, Simon."