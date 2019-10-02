Leeds United striker target makes key decision on future, Whites' £3m signing tipped for summer exit - Championship gossip

Leeds United powered their way back to the top of the table last night, after beating previously undefeated West Bromwich Albion 1-0 at Elland Road. That result puts the Whites a point clear, and gives them the chance to build a lead and break away from the chasing pack in the coming weeks. Next up, it's a tricky away trip to Millwall on Saturday, which will be another test of Marcelo Bielsa's side's mettle.

As we build up to this weekend's action, there's plenty of rumours doing the rounds in the second tier, with clubs still keeping one eye on the January transfer window. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

Wales international Joe Ledley is currently training with his former club Cardiff City to maintain his fitness, as he looks to find a new club after leaving Derby County at the end of last season. (The 72)

Reading full-back Andy Yiadom has revealed that he almost joined Swansea City when they were in the Premier League, and has admitted he still harbours ambitions of playing top tier football. (Wales Online)

Middlesbrough look to have been dealt a blow in their apparent pursuit of Bristol Rovers talisman Jonson Clarke-Harris, who is set to meet with his current employers to thrash out a contract extension. (Hartlepool Mail)

Bristol City were rumoured to be interested in signing ex-Sheffield Wednesday striker Gary Hooper, who is now a free agent, but a move for the Scotsman is said to have fallen through. (Bristol Post)

Lazio striker Felipe Caicedo has in effect ended speculation over a move to Leeds United, after signing a new deal which has seen him commit his future to the Serie A side until 2022. (Football Italia)

Alan Pardew has emerged at the bookies' favourite to become the next permanent Stoke City manager, should the struggling Potters decide to sack under-fire boss Nathan Jones. (Paddy Power)

Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet has backed summer signing Ivan Sunjic to go from strength to strength at the club, after the Croatian ace scored a screamer for his side last weekend. (Birmingham Mail)

Derby County are rumoured to have joined the likes of Everton and Wolves in chasing Hamilton Academical's starlet defender Jamie Hamilton, who has been capped extensively at youth level for Scotland. (Daily Mail)