Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford to serve two-game ban following Aston Villa clash

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has been handed a two-game ban by the Football Association.

The 25-year-old was charged with "successful deception of a match official" following an altercation with Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi during the 1-1 draw last weekend.

Bamford went down holding his face following a clash with the winger after Mateusz Klich's controversial opener in the 72nd minute at Elland Road sparked a melee between the two sides.

El Ghazi was sent off following the incident but saw his red card rescinded upon appeal with the Whites striker charged in return.

Bamford will now miss United's final game of the campaign at Ipswich Town this weekend and also the first leg of the club's Championship play-off semi-final having been found guilty by an independant panel.

United confirmed that they had accepted the charge with reluctance having sought an alternative punishment for the striker.

A club statement read: "Whilst Patrick Bamford did not deny a charge of successful deception of a match official following our Sky Bet Championship game against Aston Villa on Sunday, the club did request a hearing to contest the penalty imposed on the player.

"The club felt that given the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the extraordinary act of sportsmanship which saw our head coach Marcelo Bielsa demand our team to allow Aston Villa to score an uncontested equaliser, we could have a sensible discussion around the sanction.

"We acknowledge that the FA panel did not feel that to be reasonable and the club therefore joins Patrick in accepting the two match ban."

Both clubs were also charged for failing to control their players during the incident and have until Friday evening to respond.