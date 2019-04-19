Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe makes Elland Road admission ahead of Wigan showdown

Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe has admitted that he "can only imagine" what it's like for visiting players to play in front of the "intimidating" Elland Road crowd.

Marcelo Bielsa's side boast the joint-best home record in the Championship alongside Norwich City having picked up 45 points in LS11 this season.

14 wins, three draws and four defeats make up the Whites 21 home fixtures to date.

The visit of Wigan Athletic this afternoon, which is yet another sold out fixture, will be United's penultimate home game of the season with Leeds in the thick of a promotion battle.

United remain just three points clear of Sheffield United in second ahead of today's round of fixtures with the Blades hosting Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane this lunchtime.

A trip to Brentford on Easter Monday awaits Leeds, with Bielsa's men knowing that if they can secure four points more than their Yorkshire rivals - who face a trip to Hull City - over the two fixtures a 15-year wait for top flight football will come to an end.

Roofe, though, remains fully focused on the here and now and knows that his side will need United's strong support once again this afternoon.

"It’s amazing," Roofe said of Elland Road, "especially when u walk out through the tunnel and you see everybody, especially when they are waving their scarves about.

"It's special, I can only imagine it must be intimidating for the opposition to experience it and to play in front of it as well."

The 26-year-old has only recently returned to Bielsa's squad following a knee injury which was picked up in the 2-1 victory over Swansea City in mid-February.

Despite his absence, Roofe still leads the way in United's scoring charts with 14 for the season.

The striker, though, has had to take a view from the stands in recent months: "No, I’m not actually," he said over whether he was a good watcher.

"I'm just kicking and heading everything.

"I enjoyed it because our boys play some good football, they’re good to watch, entertaining and also, I’m seeing what they’re doing during the week and what they’ve been told to do.

"Then when I see them do it on a Saturday on the pitch. It’s refreshing."