Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining action-packed weekend in the second tier. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in Championship this weekend:

1. W: Preston North End Alex Neils side were miffed by Bristol Citys debatable opening two goals but managed to fight back from 2-0 down. And Prestons equaliser to make it 3-3 was also up for debate. VAR would have had a field day

2. L: Nathan Jones It seems a matter of when Jones will be sacked rather than if. A 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest has attracted further speculation on potential successors with Chris Hughton, Tony Pulis and David Moyes the reported frontrunners.

3. W: Lee Bowyer (Charlton Athletic) The Charlton manager said pre-match he knew Leeds weaknesses and it seems he wasnt bluffing. A switch to a back three kept the Whites quiet in a 1-0 win for the Addicks. Bowyer believes Leeds are the best team in the Championship.

4. L: Lukas Jutkiewicz The striker missed a penalty in the 70th-minute at the iPro Stadium with the scoreline poised at 2-2. To make it worse, Derby provided the sucker punch - taking the lead through Jamie Paterson, just four minutes later.

