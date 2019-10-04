Leeds United star poised to sign lucrative new deal, manager brands Whites 'biggest club in the league' - Championship gossip

At last, the weekend is here! There's an absolute feast of Championship football to get your teeth stuck into over the coming days, including Leeds United's trip to Millwall on Saturday. The Whites will be in buoyant spirits after going top of the table with their 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion earlier in the week, and will be eager to start work on building a solid lead ahead of the upcoming international break.

While we've got another three months until the transfer window opens again, and clubs are able to make new signings, there's plenty of rumours doing the rounds in the division. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.

Belgian side Anderlecht are rumoured to be plotting a move for Bristol City defender Ashley Williams, as the player's short-term contract with the Robins expires in January. (The 72)

Chris Hughton is said to have turned down the opportunity to become the new Stoke City manager, as their under-fire boss Nathan Jones looks to be edging closer to an exit. (Daily Mail)

Derby County manager Phillip Cocu has revealed that Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett aren't 'off the hook' following last week's drink-driving scandal, despite featuring for the club in a key midweek match. (BBC Sport)

Millwall are on the hunt for a new manager after Neil Harris has stepped down from his role last night, ending his four year reign in charge of the Championship outfit. (Guardian)

Leeds United are believed to be moving closer to ending the uncertainty over star midfielder Mateusz Klich's future, with the player said to have agreed terms on a lucrative new contract. (Football Insider)

Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula, who represented France as a youth player, has successfully changed international allegiances, and will now be able to represent DR Congo at senior level.

Liverpool are said to be leading the race to sign Birmingham City starlet Jude Bellingham. The 16-year-old has already scored twice for the Blues this season, and bagged the winner against Charlton. (90min)

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has revealed he's wary of the threat Wigan Athletic pose from set-pieces, and will look to match their physicality at dead ball situations on Saturday. (Sheffield Star)