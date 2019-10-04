Leeds United star poised to sign lucrative new deal, manager brands Whites 'biggest club in the league' - Championship gossip

At last, the weekend is here! There's an absolute feast of Championship football to get your teeth stuck into over the coming days, including Leeds United's trip to Millwall on Saturday. The Whites will be in buoyant spirits after going top of the table with their 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion earlier in the week, and will be eager to start work on building a solid lead ahead of the upcoming international break.
While we've got another three months until the transfer window opens again, and clubs are able to make new signings, there's plenty of rumours doing the rounds in the division. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.