Leeds United star hits back at critics, West Ham loanee makes astonishing impact plus Miss of the Season contender at Stoke City - Championship winners and losers

We've completed matchday three in the Championship with matchday four set to follow on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining action-packed weekend in the second tier. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in Championship this weekend...

This man took the saying cool, calm and collected to new heights at Barnsley. Taylor was handed the chance from the penalty spot to make it 2-2, where he casually (putting it lightly) walked up to his spot-kick to send Sahin-Radlinger the wrong way.

The early frontrunner for Miss of the Season. Already losing 1-0 to Derby, the ball dropped to Allen four yards out. What did he do? Somehow crashed his effort off the post. Thankfully for the Welshman, his team registered a point on the board.

Picking up from where he left off last season as one of Forests key men. The 26-year-old was the star of the show in the 3-0 win over Birmingham, scoring in the 15th-minute before setting up Lewis Grabbans goal, seven minutes later.

Mitrovic opened the scoring at Huddersfield, but it was another incident that hit the headlines. Van La Parra's arm swung back past Mitrovic's head and his leg moved over his stomach but he embarrassingly clutched his face.

With the Baggies trailing to Luton 1-0 at the break, even the West Ham loanee couldnt envisage was about to come. Just six minutes after being introduced, Diangana levelled and fired his side in front in a 2-1 win at Kenilworth Road. Impact.

Siewerts eight-month reign as Terriers boss was brought to end, an hour after losing 2-1 to Fulham on Friday evening. In 19 games, the German could only manage one win - becoming the second managerial casualty behind Sol Campbell.

Millwall played nearly 50 minutes with 10 men after Jed Wallace was shown red, minutes after Matt Smiths opener. Sheffield Wednesday threw all they could at the Lions, but were left buoyed by an incredible defensive display. Togetherness.

Joe Raffertys opener was good as it got for Preston at Swansea as their afternoon soon took a dark turn. Louis Moult departed on a stretcher with a suspected knee injury and the Swans turned the game on its head to collect all three points.

Three goals in three games, that is one way to silence your critics. Pressure had undoubtedly increased on Bamford to lead the Leeds attack after Kemar Roofes departure and he has responded. So far, so good