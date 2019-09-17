Leeds United star Eddie Nketiah's loan recall verdict, Whites' latest title odds revealed - Championship gossip
The 2019/20 Championship season is shaping up to be a real cracker, with enthralling title, promotion, and relegation battles likely to go down to the wire. After seven matches, just six points separate the top 12 sides in a tightly-packed league table.
While the transfer window may now be closed, the rumour mill is still in motion, and there's plenty of Championship stories doing the rounds. Scroll and click your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the division.
1. Rovers close in on Germany international
Blackburn Rovers are rumoured to be moving closer to landing ex-Spurs midfielder Lewis Holtby, who is a free agent after leaving Hamburg at the end of last season. (Bundesliga News)
Cardiff City have been handed a major injury boost ahead of their Championship clash against Middlesbrough this weekend, with star stopper Neil Etheridge set to return from a hamstring tear. (Wales Online)
Huddersfield Town defender Christopher Schindler has addressed his side being booed by their own fans at the weekend, and has admitted he doesn't blame the given the side's poor run of form. (Huddersfield Examiner)