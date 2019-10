There was trouble at the top of the second tier again as the race for promotion to the Premier League hots up - and the battle at the bottom intensifies.

Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining action-packed weekend in the second tier. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in Championship this weekend:

The 3-0 win over Hull City was Huddersfield's first win at home for seven and a half months, and their first on a Saturday for 540 days.

Ex-Leeds man Jonathan Woodgate is under pressure at Middlesbrough after their 2-1 defeat against Birmingham on Friday night left them in 20th.

Slaven Bilic's side went top of the table after beating Cardiff City 4-2.

The Barnsley boss watched his side slump to a heavy 5-1 defeat at high-flying Preston North End.

The referee controversially sent off Gaetano Berardi in Leeds' defeat against Millwall and denied the visitors what looked like a clear penalty. Leeds will appeal the red card

The Stoke City boss somehow clung on to his job in midweek and got his reward when a last-minute winner beat SWansea to do Marcelo Bielsa a huge favour.

The teenager popped up with a last-gasp winner for Birmingham City in their win over Middlesbrough.

The former Newcastle United striker was on the scoresheet to earn Fulham a point against Charlton.

The striker continues to divide Leeds fans; he was excellent in midweek but again failed to notch and has now gone 6 games without a goal.