Leeds United and their Championship rivals face-off in a host of key fixtures on Tuesday and Wednesday as the promotion picture begins to take shape.

As ever, with some key games to watch out for, we preview the main talking points ahead of the midweek Championship games. Scroll and click through the pages:

Middlesbrough were thumped by Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 on Saturday - with Manchester City-linked Dael Fry questioned over two of the goals. With Daniel Ayala fit again, will Fry drop out of the starting 11?

Jones lived to fight another day after a much-improved performance on Friday, despite a 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest. He even admitted himself time is running out if results do not turn - starting with defeat against Huddersfield.

Steven Fletchers five goals in nine Championship appearances has left the Owls purring over the Scotsman form - no more so than Bannan. He believes Fletcher is the best number nine in the division ahead of their visit to Hull.

Following a successful trial period, McEachran was offered a permanent deal by the Blues on Friday and is available to make his debut at Wigan Athletic this evening.

With his future at Charlton uncertain during the summer, Bowyer was placed on The Swans managerial shortlist before Steve Coopers appointment. Cooper was full of praise for him: I have a lot of respect for the job he has done.

Michael Dawson is set for further scans after limping off in the 3-2 win at Stoke. Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi believes his side will miss the defender, though are boosted by Rafa Mirs potential return against Blackburn.

A week on from the incident that saw Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence charged for drink driving, the knee injury sustained to Richard Keogh has taken a horrendous turn with reports that he could be out for 15 months (December 2020).

Adam Forshaw looked to have completed his comeback from injury after appearing of the bench during the 1-0 defeat to Charlton, however, the problem has reoccured. He joins star man Pablo Hernandez on the treatment.