Leeds United see two more fixtures chosen for Sky Sports coverage

Leeds United's home games against Derby County and West Bromwich Albion have both been chosen for Sky Sports coverage.

The visit of the Rams will remain on Saturday, September 21 but will now kick-off at the earlier time of 12:30pm at Elland Road.

The Baggies visit to West Yorkshire also stays on the original date of Tuesday, October 1 but will be shown live under the lights at 19:45.

Leeds have already seen their first three fixtures of the campaign selected by Sky Sports.

United will begin their Championship campaign with a trip to Ashton Gate on Sunday, August 3 (16:30) to take on Lee Johnson's Bristol City.

Marcelo Bielsa's men then return to Elland Road for the opening home game of the season as they host Nottingham Forest on August 10 (12:30).

Leeds have also been handed a trip to face Salford City on August 13 (19:45) in the first round of the Carabao Cup, which rounds off their televised fixtures for the opening month.