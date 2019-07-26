Leeds United's youngsters profiled as Marcelo Bielsa includes trio in Cagliari squad

Marcelo Bielsa has included three youngsters in the Leeds United squad that will travel to face Cagliari this weekend in Sardinia.

The Whites have taken development players Leif Davis and Mateusz Bogusz with the pair already well known the Leeds United fan base. But the Argentine has also named three other youngsters who are yet to appear in a competitive first-team squad for the club.

We take a closer look...

Jack Jenkins - midfielder

The 17-year-old midfielder put pen to paper on a professional deal at the club in January which runs until the summer of 2021.

Jenkins hails from local side Garforth Villa and has featured already this pre-season at both York City and Tadcaster Albion for the Whites.

He stepped off the bench for the final half hour at Bootham Crescent in the 5-1 victory before completing 90 minutes at the i2i stadium in a defensive midfield position as United again ran out emphatic winners.

The youngster played a key role for the Under-18s side last term and is set to make the step up to the Under-23s for the coming campaign.

Oliver Casey - centre-back

The 18-year-old defender put pen to paper on a professional deal at the club in November which will run until the summer of 2020.

Casey - who is a towering centre-back - featured heavily for the Under-18s last season and is set to make the permanent step up into Carlos Corberan's development side having already been handed his debut.

He featured at York City earlier in pre-season also as the Whites secured the rampant win over their National League North counterparts playing the final 30 minutes.

Casey said of his deal last year: "It is the best feeling in the world playing for Leeds, when I was a kid I bought Leeds shirts and now I get to pull it on every week, so it is special.

“I need to keep doing what I am doing, keep learning and improving and hopefully I can continue to progress now.”

Josh Rae - goalkeeper

The 18-year-old goalkeeper was released earlier this summer by the Whites.

Rae, though, has completed trials with Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town since his departure whilst remaining in close quarters to Thorp Arch.

The stopper featured on the bench as back up to Trialist Max Johnstone at Tadcaster Albion and has now been included for the trip to Cagliari as his search for a new club continues.

Kamil Miazek is expected to feature against Girona - a second friendly on Saturday - while other goalkeepers Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Will Huffer reportedly have knocks along with Harrison Male.

Leeds United squad to face Cagliari: Kiko Casilla, Josh Rae, Adam Forshaw, Ben White, Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford, Helder Costa, Pablo Hernandez, Kalvin Phillips, Gaetano Berardi, Leif Davis, Mateusz Klich, Mateusz Bogusz, Jack Clarke, Jack Jenkins, Oliver Casey.