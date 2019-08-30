Leeds United's Yorkshire derby clash with Sheffield Wednesday moved after Sky Sports selection

Have your say

Leeds United's Championship clash with Sheffield Wednesday has been moved to the earlier kick-off time of 12:30pm.

The Whites host the Owls at Elland Road on October 26 with the Yorkshire derby now taking place at lunchtime.

United play host to Swansea City this weekend in league action ahead of the international break.

Marcelo Bielsa's men then return to domestic football with a trip to Barnsley on September 15 before welcoming Derby County to LS11 in front of the Sky Sports cameras once again.

United's fixture against West Bromwich Albion on October 1 will also be broadcast.