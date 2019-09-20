Leeds United's Under-23s suffer first defeat of the campaign after Hull City comeback

Leeds United's Under-23s side fell to their first defeat of the campaign on Friday afternoon as Hull City came from behind to win 2-1 at the KCOM stadium.

Marcelo Bielsa made Luke Ayling available for the trip as the defender stepped up his return following ankle surgery in the summer.

The 28-year-old completed 70 minutes as he looks to make his long-awaited comeback for the senior squad.

United started the better of the two teams and broke the deadlock after just nine minutes. Oliver Casey tucked home a Mateusz Bogusz corner after the Hull defence failed to clear their lines.

City, though, hit back halfway through the first period as Casey slipped which allowed Keane Lewis-Potter in on goal, the Tigers forward madking no mistake as he fired home into the bottom corner, leaving United goalkeeper Kamil Miazek stranded.

Carlos Corberan made one change at the interval as Alfie McCalmont made way for summer signing Liam McCarron, but it was the hosts who took the lead before the hour mark.

Bogusz was crowded out on the centre circle which allowed Hull to release Lewis-Potter down the right as Ayling mistimed his last ditch lunge to break up the move.

The winger cut the ball back across the box with striker Norbert Balogh on hand to fire a low shot in off Miazek’s far post and notch his first goal for the club.

United went close through Ryan Edmondson late on as Jack Clarke also tested the palms of Will Mannion in the Tigers goal with a volley.

Leeds, though, failed to find a leveller as City stood firm to hand the Whites their first defeat of the campaign at the sixth attempt.

With the victory City leapfrogged United into second spot in the PDL North behind early pacesetters Nottingham Forest.

Hull City XI: Mannion, McKenzie, Fleming, Bonds, Lupano, Hanson, Salam, Jones, Balogh, Chadwick, Lewis-Potter. Subs: Robson, Odunston, Jacob, Berry, Smith.

Leeds United XI: Miazek, Davis, Casey, Ayling (Kun 70'), Burlace, Jenkins, Bogusz, McCalmont (McCarron 45'), Clarke, McKinstry (Hudson 85'), Edmondson. Subs not used: Turner, Cresswell.