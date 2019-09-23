Leeds United's Under-23s Premier League cup fixtures confirmed with Tadcaster set to host Whites

Have your say

Leeds United's Under-23s Premier League Cup campaign will kick-off on October 4 as the Whites host Birmingham City at Tadcaster.

United have been drawn in Group H for this years competition having reached the semi-final stage last season before falling to defeat to Newcastle United.

Carlos Corberan's side will use Tadcaster Albion's i2i stadium as their home for the tournament which will see Leeds take on the Blues, Derby County and Wolves.

The Whites will begin their campaign against City in early October before taking on the Rams at Loughborough University on November 12.

Premier League side Wolves will provide the final group fixture before the New Year with the clash against Wanderers taking place at Telford on December 2.

A second trip to Loughborough awaits on January 17 with opening day opponents Birmingham the opposition before two home fixtures complete the group stage.

Derby will visit the i2i stadium on February 7 while Wolves will make the trip on February 21.

Fixtures in full:

Fri 4th Oct Birmingham H I2I Stadium, Tadcaster (7:30pm)

Wed 13th Nov Derby County A, Loughborough University (7pm)

Mon 2nd Dec Wolves A New Bucks Head, Telford AFC (7pm)

Fri 17th Jan Birmingham City A, Loughborough University (2pm)

Fri 7th Feb Derby County H I2I Stadium, Tadcaster (7:30pm)

Fri 21st Feb Wolves (H) I2I Stadium, Tadcaster (7:30pm)