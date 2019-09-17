Leeds United's Under-23s clash with Hull City at the KCOM stadium moved

Leeds United's Under-23s trip to Hull City in the Professional Development League will now kick-off at the earlier time of 1pm.

The Whites will still take on the Tigers at the KCOM stadium on Friday with the game now due to begin earlier than scheduled.

Carlos Corberan saw his development outfit sweep Watford aside in league action on Monday evening with a 6-0 victory.

Luke Ayling made his first appearance of the season at Elland Road as Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah also scored twice with Marcelo Bielsa watching on.

The Under-23s are now preparing for a second game of the week in East Yorkshire.

United's senior side will resume their own Championship campaign as they take on Derby County on Saturday lunchtime in LS11, with the clash set to be shown on Sky Sports.