Leeds United's travelling army makes Kalvin Phillips feel at home on away days

Around 3,000 Leeds United fans will pack the South Stand at The Valley today and Kalvin Phillips will once again have to remind himself he is not at Elland Road.

The Whites’ homegrown midfielder, ever-present for their eight Championship fixtures this season, is a Leeds fan.

He is also a big fan of the club’s away support.

They and the team they follow have travelled well so far in the 2019/20 Championship campaign.

A season-opening victory at Bristol City showcased a gulf in quality between Leeds and their hosts.

That was followed by a Carabao Cup win at Salford City and another three points at Wigan Athletic, neither of whom could breach the visiting defence, Leeds firing in five goals over the course of the two fixtures.

At Stoke, Leeds were imperious and perhaps worth even more than the 3-0 scoreline.

They made themselves right at home, enjoying 65 per cent of the possession and peppered the Potters’ goal with 21 shots, Pablo Hernandez providing two highlight-reel assists.

The trip to Oakwell wasn’t quite so comfortable, Barnsley playing a full part in a Yorkshire derby that ultimately ended 2-0 to Phillips and his team-mates thanks to two late goals.

That made it six wins on the bounce, on the road.

More often than not, Leeds carry the appearance of a home side when they are in fact, guests of the opposition.

Phillips counts the travelling fans as a factor in Leeds’ stellar away form.

“Away fans just epitomise what this club is about,” he said.

“They come in numbers every single week.

“That’s one of the reasons we enjoy playing away so much.”

The presence of a few thousand Whites and the level of noise they generate, gives a stadium a homely feel for Phillips, no matter where in the country Leeds United find themselves on a matchday.

“It’s no different to home games, sometimes you stand there and think are we actually at home."