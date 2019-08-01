Leeds United's title defending Under 23s fixture list revealed and they'll host Millwall first up

Have your say

Leeds United's title defending Under 23 side will kick off the new season at home to Millwall.

Carlos Corberan's men won the Professional Development League National title last season.

They start their defence at Thorp Arch on 19th August, when the Lions are the visitors.

Next up is a trip to Ipswich on 26th August, before the first Elland Road fixture of the 23s campaign against Bristol City on 1st September.

There's a home double header against the two Sheffield clubs in December and the league season will end with a home game against Queens Park Rangers on 27th April.

The fixtures in full...

Mon Aug 19 Millwall H Thorp Arch (1pm)

Mon Aug 26 Ipswich Town A Portman Road (7pm)

Sun Sep 1 Bristol City H Elland Road (2pm)

Mon Sep 9 Crystal Palace A Selhurst Park (1pm)

Mon Sep 16 Watford H Elland Road (7pm)

Fri Sep 20 Hull City A KCOM Stadium (7pm)

Mon Sep 30 Crewe Alexandra H Thorp Arch (1pm)

Fri Oct 18 Birmingham A Phillips 66 Community Stadium (1:30pm)

Mon Oct 28 Burnley H Elland Road (7pm)

Mon Nov 4 Nottingham Forest A Impact Arena (7pm)

Fri Nov 15 Barnsley H Thorp Arch (12pm)

Mon 25 Nov Wigan Athletic A DW Stadium (7pm)

Mon Dec 2 Sheffield United H Thorp Arch (12pm)

Mon Dec 9 Sheffield Wednesday H Thorp Arch (12pm)

Mon Dec 16 Bolton Wanderers A Lancashire FA (7pm)

Mon Jan 6 Hull City H Thorp Arch (12pm)

Mon Jan 13 Crewe Alexandra A Alexandra Park (1pm)

Mon Jan 20 Birmingham H Thorp Arch (12pm)

Mon Feb 3 Sheff Wednesday A Hillsborough (7pm)

Mon Feb 10 Bolton Wanderers H Thorp Arch (1pm)

Mon Feb 17 Burnley A Tameside Stadium (2pm)

Mon Feb 24 Nottingham Forest H Thorp Arch (1pm)

Fri Feb 28 Barnsley A Oakwell (2pm)

Mon Mar 9 Wigan Athletic H Elland Road (7pm)

Mon Mar 16 Sheffield United A Bramall Lane (1pm)

Mon Mar 23 Cardiff City H Thorp Arch (1pm)

Mon Mar 30 Coventry City A Alan Higgs Centre (1pm)

Mon Apr 6 Colchester United H Thorp Arch (1pm)

Fri Apr 17 Charlton Athletic A The Valley (1:30pm)

Mon Apr 27 Queens Park Rangers H Elland Road (7pm)