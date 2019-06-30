Leeds United's Thorp Arch academy products - where are they now? From James Milner to Lewis Cook

Leeds United's Jack Clarke is on the verge of joining Tottenham Hotspur in the coming days - but where are some of the other recent high profile departures from Thorp Arch now plying their trade?

From Danny Rose to Lewis Cook - let's take a look...

Made his debut at 16. Sold in a cut-price deal to Tottenham amid the Whites financial woes. Has enjoyed a strong top flight career with Spurs, Everton and now Burnley.

Burst onto the scene with memorable goals at 16, none more than one against Chelsea. Sold due to financial woes before spells with Newcastle, Villa and Man City. Premier League winner, helped Liverpool claim the Champions League last season.

Sold to Tottneham by former owner Ken Bates without making a first-team appearance for Leeds. Has gone on to be one of the best left-backs in the Premier League with Spurs.

A key figure in United's League One days. Made the move to Aston Villa in 2009. Made a brief Elland Road return in 2012 before injury. Now a Premier League champion with Manchester City and England international.

Made over 100 appearances for the club after bursting onto the scene in 2012. Moved to West Ham but has struggled for first-team football. Spent last season on loan with Nottingham Forest.

Sold to Bournemouth by former owner Massimo Cellino. One of the most exciting academy products produced. Has struggled with injuries in recent season. Capped by England in 2018.

The midfielder was a prized asset at Elland Road before seeing his form stutter. Surprisingly sold to Barnsley in 2017 - struggled initially before firing them to promotion from League One last term.

Counts... just. Joined from the i2i academy. Made over 60 appearances in two seasons for the Whites before moving to Serie A with Sampdoria last summer.