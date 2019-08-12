Leeds United's summer transfer income compared to every other Championship side - featuring Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke City, Brentford & more
The summer transfer window saw a number of Championship invest heavily in new talent, but how much money did they recoup in player sales?
Here's how Leeds' summer transfer income compares to every other Championship side, ranked from the lowest to the highest, with figures provided by Transfermarkt....
1. Wigan Athletic - 0
The Latics saw many comings and goings over the summer, but all their player exits were free transfers.
2. Hull City - 0
Tigers talisman Jarrod Bowen was expected to leave during the transfer window, but they held onto their man, only dealing in free transfers.
3. Millwall - 0
The Lions also failed to bring in any funds via player sales, with most of their deals being loans or free transfers.
4. Reading - 750k
Most lucrative sale: Jon Dadi Bodvarsson to Millwall - 750k
