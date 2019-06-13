Leeds United's Stuart Dallas reaping rewards of international duty with Northern Ireland

Stuart Dallas says Northern Ireland duty at the end of a long campaign has been "difficult" but "worthwhile" as the Leeds United utility man helped his country to consecutive victories in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Michael O'Neill's men secured their first maximum haul from an away double-header since 1993 as they took hold of Group C with 12 points from four games.

Dallas featured heavily alongside United stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the wins over Estonia and Belarus.

The pair will now head off on a well-earned break before reporting back for pre-season under Marcelo Bielsa at the end of June.

The 27-year-old, though, believes that it's been beneficial staying in shape with two mini-training camps with the Green and White Army.

"We've come out here to get six points in these two games and we've done that," Dallas added.

"Especially at this stage of the season it is difficult with us being out of season.

"The shape we've kept ourselves in, the fitness levels and the preparation Michael and the staff have put in in Manchester at two training camps, another in Austria and then the two games, it's been a long couple of weeks.

"But it's all worthwhile."

Asked about the battling victories, he added: "It's unbelievable," Dallas said. "It speaks volumes about the team and how far we've come and our never-say-die attitude."