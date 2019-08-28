Leeds United's Stuart Dallas and recently departed White Bailey Peacock-Farrell in Northern Ireland squad for Luxembourg and Germany games

Have your say

Stuart Dallas and his former Leeds United team-mate Bailey Peacock-Farrell have both been named in the Northern Ireland squad for a pair of September internationals.

Luxembourg visit Windsor Park in a friendly on Thursday 5th September, before Northern Ireland host Germany in a Euro 2020 qualifier on Monday 9th September.

Dallas, who has earned rave reviews for the way he's started the season for Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds, is in line to win his 41st cap for his country.

He joins Whites skipper Liam Cooper in earning an international selection this week, after the centre-half was named in the Scotland squad for the first time.

Peacock-Farrell, who left Elland Road this summer in a move to Premier League Burnley, will compete with Norwich's Michael McGovern and Motherwell stopper Trevor Carson for the Northern Ireland number one shirt.

The 22-year-old ex White is yet to feature for his new club.