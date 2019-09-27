Leeds United's predicted starting XI against Charlton with Marcelo Bielsa set to make TWO changes
Leeds United make the trip to Charlton Athletic this weekend as they continue their early season assault on the Championship campaign at The Valley.
Marcelo Bielsa will take on former Whites midfielder Lee Bowyer on Saturday, and is expected to make a number of changes for the trip to the capital. Adam Forshaw has been made available once again after missing the last two outings with a hip injury while Pablo Hernandez has been ruled out of this weekend with a muscle issue. Here's the Argentine's predicted line-up...