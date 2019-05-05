Leeds United's Patrick Bamford targeted by leading newspaper columnist after Aston Villa brawl

Newspaper columnist Rod Liddle has vented his rage and disgust in column inches at striker Patrick Bamford.

It follows the Whites striker being handed a two match suspension after "successful deception of a match official" against Aston Villa.

Bamford went down holding his face following a clash with the winger after Mateusz Klich's controversial opener in the 72nd minute at Elland Road sparked a melee between the two sides.

El Ghazi was sent off following the incident but saw his red card rescinded upon appeal with the Whites striker charged in return.

In his latest column for the Sunday Times Rod Liddle says he hopes Leeds and Villa end up playing each other for a place in the Premier League.

He wrote: "Bamford is supposed to be a clever lad. He's got A levels and stuff. Did it not occur to him that the match was being televised and that his antics would be spotted very quickly indeed? Did he really think he could get away with it?"

He went on: "But the good thing is that Bamford, a strange and vexing player at the best to times, got a good comeuppance, as well as earning himself a reputation which will ensure he gets booed, immediately, by all opposition fans as soon as steps on the pitch. Referees mAy in future aslo be less inclined to take his protestations of injury seriously. That's all excellent news and serves him right.

He added: "There is nothing fans hate more than the simulation of injury; the snowflake players who go to ground to get a fellow professional sent off. It is a plague infesting football, at all levels, but especially towards the top of our game."