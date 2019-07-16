Leeds United's opening training session in pictures as thousands turn out in Australia

United swung the doors open to the public as supporters in Australia where given an insight into one of Marcelo Bielsa's sessions - take a look back at training below in pictures.

1. Training begins The Leeds United squad are put through their paces as open training begins. (Getty) Getty other Buy a Photo

2. Roofe leads the way Leeds step up the pace as fans flock into the stadium. (Getty) Getty other Buy a Photo

3. Thousands in attendance Leeds really do take more... 3600 to be exact turned up at open training in Perth. (Getty) Getty other Buy a Photo

4. Time for some ball work And Patrick Bamford sees the funny side of something. Answers on a post card. (Getty) Getty other Buy a Photo

View more