Leeds United's opening training session in pictures as thousands turn out in Australia
Leeds United's opening training session in Perth on Tuesday afternoon proved to be a hit with Whites fans as over three thousand turned up to take in the action.
United swung the doors open to the public as supporters in Australia where given an insight into one of Marcelo Bielsa's sessions - take a look back at training below in pictures.
1. Training begins
The Leeds United squad are put through their paces as open training begins. (Getty)
2. Roofe leads the way
Leeds step up the pace as fans flock into the stadium. (Getty)
3. Thousands in attendance
Leeds really do take more... 3600 to be exact turned up at open training in Perth. (Getty)
4. Time for some ball work
And Patrick Bamford sees the funny side of something. Answers on a post card. (Getty)
