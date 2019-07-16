Leeds United training

Leeds United's opening training session in pictures as thousands turn out in Australia

Leeds United's opening training session in Perth on Tuesday afternoon proved to be a hit with Whites fans as over three thousand turned up to take in the action.

United swung the doors open to the public as supporters in Australia where given an insight into one of Marcelo Bielsa's sessions - take a look back at training below in pictures.

The Leeds United squad are put through their paces as open training begins. (Getty)

1. Training begins

Leeds step up the pace as fans flock into the stadium. (Getty)

2. Roofe leads the way

Leeds really do take more... 3600 to be exact turned up at open training in Perth. (Getty)

3. Thousands in attendance

And Patrick Bamford sees the funny side of something. Answers on a post card. (Getty)

4. Time for some ball work

