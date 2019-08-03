Leeds United's opening day hosts Bristol City sell centre-half to Brighton in 'Championship record for a defender'

Have your say

Leeds United's opening day hosts Bristol City will be without centre-half Adam Webster, who today has joined Brighton and Hove Albion.

The move is reportedly both a Championship record for a defender and a Brighton club record, with reports suggesting a £20m-plus fee.

Webster, 24, cost £3.5m when he arrived at Ashton Gate from Ipswich three years ago.

He played 47 games last season, including both of the Robins' defeats by Leeds United.

Bristol Post writer Gregor MacGregor predicts a bright future for Webster.

Great guy, brilliant centre-back," he said.

"Can see him excelling with the Seagulls in the Premier, maybe even with England in the future.

"But hopefully now it's shopping time for Bristol City."