Leeds United's mixed Stoke City record as Marcelo Bielsa aims to stay unbeaten

Fixtures between Leeds United and Stoke City have been few-and-far-between in recent years, as Stoke enjoyed a 10-year spell in the Premier League, while Leeds scrapped it out in the Championship and League One.

However the two clubs now play their trade in the second tier of English football and the Whites face a trip to Staffordshire on Saturday. Here we take a look at Leeds' last five trips to the home of the Potters.

Stoke City 2 Leeds United 1 (Championship)- Saturday, January 19, 2019

This was Leeds' first trip to Stoke in over 12 years and it didn't provide much entertainment in the first half, a strike from Sam Clucas after the interval gave the home side the advantage.

Things would go from bad to worse for Leeds as Pontus Jansson saw a second yellow for attempting to bring down Benik Afobe outside the area. Stoke doubled their lead around 10 minutes later as Joe Allen latched onto a low-cross to slot home. Gjanni Alioski's late strike pulled one back for Leeds, but it was too little, too late for the visitors.

Stoke City 3 Leeds United 1 (Championship) - Saturday, December 30, 2006

After Mamady Sidibe's goal gave Stoke the lead early on, Leeds scored their first goal in five games - with Ian Moore's header finding its way past Steve Simonsen in the Potters’ goal.

The scores wouldn't remain level for long however, as an own goal from the late Ugo Ehiogu restored the hosts’ advantage. Ricardo Fuller then put the game to bed after he profited from some poor defending to fire home.

Stoke City 0 Leeds United 1 (Championship) - Wednesday, December 28, 2005

In a game that was dominated by the Potters, Leeds managed to run out unlikely winners. After goalkeeper, Neil Sullivan, pushed Stoke midfielder Paul Gallagher's penalty onto the woodwork, Leeds looked to push on and create chances.

Twenty minutes from full-time, American cult-hero, Eddie Lewis tapped home Jonathan Douglas' low cross, after some questionable Stoke defending. Leeds survived a late onslaught from the Potters and gave their promotion hopes a boost.

Stoke City 0 Leeds United 1 (Championship) - Saturday, January 22, 2005

It was Leeds' first season back in the second tier and their first meeting with Stoke in just over seven years.

A Wayne Thomas own goal was the difference between the two sides as Leeds ran out winners in what was their first game since Ken Bates took charge of the club.

Stoke City 1 Leeds United 3 (League Cup) - Wednesday, October 15, 1997

Seven years and three months previously the two sides contested a much more entertaining game, this time in the League Cup - in what would be United's last ever visit to the Victoria Ground.

Graham Kavanagh gave Stoke the lead from the penalty spot, only for Leeds to find an equaliser three minutes later through Harry Kewell. The game went into extra-time where a brace from Rod Wallace saw the Whites into the draw for the next round.